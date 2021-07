Rojas went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during Monday's 18-1 loss to the Nationals.

With the Marlins trailing 18-0 in the eighth, Rojas attempted to get things going with his fifth long ball of the year. Unfortunately, he accounted for all of Miami's offense in the lopsided loss. It was his fourth multi-hit night in the last six games, raising his season slash line to .276/.334/.419.