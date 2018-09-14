Rojas went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Rojas provided the only offense for the Marlins in the losing effort with a two-run shot in the third inning, his 11th home run of the season. Over 480 plate appearances in 2018, he has a .249/.295/.348 slash line with 39 runs, 50 RBI and six steals.