Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Homers in second straight contest
Rojas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Rojas kicked off the scoring in this one in the first inning with a solo homer to left field. Thought power isn't typically one of the 30-year-old's strengths, he's now left the yard in back-to-back contests, putting him at three home runs through 99 games this season.
