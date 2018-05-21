Rojas went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Braves.

Rojas came through with key hits throughout the game, going deep in both the seventh and ninth inning to give Marlins a larger cushion, although it wasn't enough as the bullpen collapsed in the bottom of the ninth. He's putting up decent numbers through 46 games this season, slashing .264/.322/.429 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. Rojas will look to build off of Sunday's excellent performance at the plate, as Miami is slated to take on the Mets in a three-game series starting Monday.