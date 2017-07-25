Rojas injured his shoulder during Monday's game against the Rangers, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas suffered the injury while diving for a ball in the sixth inning but was able to stay in for the remainder of the game. The shortstop will see a doctor on Tuesday to determine the severity of his injury. He'll be considered day-to-day for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast