Rojas went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Rojas drove in a pair during the fifth inning on a single to center field, giving Miami a 6-5 lead. The 29-year-old is off to a solid start in the month of July as he's hitting .304 with four RBI and three stolen bases through 14 games. Rojas will enter the break sporting a .254/.309/.348 slash line and a .657 OPS over 95 games in the first half.