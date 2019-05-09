Rojas will start at shortstop and lead off Thursday against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Rojas usually bats in the bottom half of the order versus right-handed pitching, but he'll draw a plum assignment against Yu Darvish with normal leadoff hitter Curtis Granderson resting in the day game after a night game. No matter where in the lineup he's slotted in this season, Rojas has made little fantasy impact with a .259 average, zero home runs and one stolen base across 126 plate appearances.