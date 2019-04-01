Rojas will start at shortstop and man the leadoff spot in Monday's game against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

With the Marlins facing a lefty pitcher (Steven Matz) for the second time in three games, Rojas will spell JT Riddle at shortstop and again get another turn atop the lineup. If Rojas ends up sticking consistently as the Marlins' leadoff man versus lefties, it would provide a minor boost to his outlook in DFS contests but probably wouldn't have as significant of an impact in season-long formats.