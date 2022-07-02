Rojas went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 win over the Nationals before getting replaced defensively in the ninth inning.

The shortstop banged into Joey Wendle attempting to field an infield single in the seventh inning but stayed in the game to take his at-bat in the eighth before getting removed. After the game, manager Don Mattingly described the issue as "almost like a little stinger" and indicated Rojas' removal was mostly precautionary, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be in the lineup Saturday or will get a full day off to recover.