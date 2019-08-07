Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Leaves Tuesday's game
Rojas was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets with a right leg injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas lost his balance running to first base and landed awkwardly on his right leg, forcing him to leave the contest. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the 30-year-old put limited weight on the leg as he was helped off the field.
