Rojas (ankle) entered Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Braves as a pinch hitter, lining out to left field in his lone at-bat.

Rojas has been withheld from the Miami lineup the past two days while nursing a left ankle bruise, which he sustained in the second half of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta. The fact that he was at least able to contribute as a pinch hitter Wednesday suggests that Rojas will likely avoid the disabled list. He'll vie for starts at shortstop with JT Riddle once he returns to full strength.