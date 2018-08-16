Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Makes pinch-hit appearance
Rojas (ankle) entered Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Braves as a pinch hitter, lining out to left field in his lone at-bat.
Rojas has been withheld from the Miami lineup the past two days while nursing a left ankle bruise, which he sustained in the second half of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta. The fact that he was at least able to contribute as a pinch hitter Wednesday suggests that Rojas will likely avoid the disabled list. He'll vie for starts at shortstop with JT Riddle once he returns to full strength.
