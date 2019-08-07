Marlins' Miguel Rojas: May be IL bound
Rojas (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
While the Marlins haven't announced any roster moves yet, Rojas looks like he could be headed to the injured list, as another infielder (Deven Marrero) is up from Triple-A New Orleans as a member of the taxi squad, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Rojas was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring following his departure from Tuesday's 5-0 loss, but the Marlins are still awaiting the results of an MRI before putting a timeline on his return. Jon Berti will get the starting nod at shortstop and as the Marlins' leadoff man Wednesday and should be in line to fill those duties for the duration of Rojas' absence.
