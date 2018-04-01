Rojas is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Rojas has recorded a base hit in each of the first three games of the year (all starts), and owns a .438 on-base percentage helped by three walks in Friday's 17-inning marathon. He'll get his first day off of the season Sunday afternoon, however, giving way to Yadiel Rivera at shortstop.

