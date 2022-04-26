site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not ready to start
Rojas (illness) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
He'll take a seat for the third game in a row while he continues to recover from flu-like symptoms. Joey Wendle will move over from third base to cover Rojas' usual spot at shortstop.
