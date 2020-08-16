Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Rojas was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, but he didn't see any use in the Marlins' 2-1 loss later that day, and he'll now be on the bench for the series finale. The Marlins may just be working Rojas back in slowly, as the 31-year-old is eventually expected to settle back in as the team's everyday shortstop. Jonathan Villar will cover the position in Rojas' stead Sunday.