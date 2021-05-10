site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not starting Monday
RotoWire Staff
Rojas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Rojas sits for just the fifth time this season. He's having a solid season at the plate, hitting .286/.370/.455 through 127 plate appearances. Jon Berti starts at shortstop in his absence.
