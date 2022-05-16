site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not starting Monday
Rojas isn't starting Monday against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas started in the last three games and went 1-for-11 with a double, two RBI, a run and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Erik Gonzalez takes over at shortstop and bats eighth.
