Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not starting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rojas is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Rojas received the start in Game 1 and went 0-for-2 with one walk. Jazz Chisholm will take over at shortstop for the Marlins.
