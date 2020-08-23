site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-miguel-rojas-not-starting-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not starting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rojas is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas returned from the injured list Thursday and went 0-for-3 Saturday during Game 1. Jonathan Villar will shift over to shortstop in the nightcap, while Jon Berti starts at the keystone.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read