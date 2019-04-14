Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas began the season in a short-side platoon at shortstop with JT Riddle, but had started the last four games entering Sunday. Rojas has certainly looked the better of the two at the plate with a .316/.372/.421 slash line. Riddle will nonetheless enter the starting lineup for the series finale, batting sixth.