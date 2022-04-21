site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-miguel-rojas-not-starting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas isn't starting Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas started in the last eight games and hit .167 with a triple, two runs and two RBI. Joey Wendle will shift to shortstop while Brian Anderson starts at the hot corner.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read