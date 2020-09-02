Rojas (abdomen) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas exited Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays with abdominal soreness and is being labeled as day-to-day, but he'll miss out on at least one start while managing the injury. Miami called up top middle-infield prospect Jazz Chisholm on Tuesday, and he'll pick up his first MLB start at shortstop Wednesday while Rojas sits out. Given that Rojas has compiled a 1.010 OPS through 52 plate appearances this season, he should be able to regain his everyday role when healthy again. Chisholm seems more likely to factor into the mix at second base after the team traded Jonathan Villar to Toronto on Monday.