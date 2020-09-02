site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Nursing sore abdomen
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rojas was removed from Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays with abdominal soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 31-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double and a caught stealing prior to exiting at the start of the eighth inning. Rojas should be considered day-to-day until the team further updates his status.
