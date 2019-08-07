Rojas (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas exited Tuesday's game against the Mets with a right hamstring strain, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the issue is serious enough to keep the shortstop on the shelf for at least the next 10 days. Deven Marrero was summoned from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding move, while Jon Berti, who is starting at shortstop Wednesday, will likely fill in at shortstop while Rojas is on the shelf.