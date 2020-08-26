site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-miguel-rojas-on-bench-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: On bench for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rojas is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas will receive the night off after going 1-for-3 with two RBI in the matinee. Jonathan Villar will shift to shortstop for Game 2, with Logan Forsythe starting at the keystone.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read