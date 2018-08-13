Rojas is not in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Rojas is riding a five-game hitting streak. He could get a chance to extend that in the evening portion of Monday's doubleheader, but likely not in the afternoon game, as J.T. Riddle will get the start at shortstop.

