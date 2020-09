Rojas (hand) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old injured his hand during Saturday's contest and had X-rays come back negative, but he'll miss at least one game as a result. It's unclear if Rojas will be available for either of Sunday's games. Jazz Chisholm will shift to shortstop while Isan Diaz starts at second base in the matinee.