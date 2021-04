Rojas went 4-for-4 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored during Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.

Rojas had himself a hot night at the plate, tying a career high with four hits, including a triple in the first inning and an RBI single in the sixth. The 32-year-old has now hit safely in five straight games, raising his season slash line to .327/.403/.455.