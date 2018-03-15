Rojas went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The 29-year-old hasn't had a particularly good spring and best profiles as a utility infielder in the majors, but with J.T. Riddle (shoulder) potentially beginning the season on the DL, Rojas remains the favorite to start at shortstop for the Marlins on Opening Day. His .250/.282/.355 slash line in 2017 gives a clear picture of his very limited fantasy ceiling even if he's seeing regular playing time, however.