Rojas (hand) went 2-for-3 with a two-RBI double and a run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of their doubleheader.

Rojas was not in the lineup for the first game of the twin bill, but he made an impact in the nightcap. The shortstop's big hit came in the sixth inning, when he scored Garrett Cooper and Jazz Chisholm on a double. Rojas came around to score himself on a Chad Wallach homer. The 31-year-old Rojas is slashing .359/.438/.551 with two homers, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases in 26 games this year.