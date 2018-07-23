Rojas went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Rojas drove in a pair of runs in the second inning as the Marlins got out to an early lead only to collapse in the bottom of the ninth. He went 3-for-8 with a double and three RBI during Miami's first series out of the All-Star break. Rojas has pieced together an uninspiring .257/.311/.352 batting line through 98 games this season.