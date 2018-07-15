Rojas will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas' playing time trailed off earlier this month shortly after everyday third baseman Martin Prado's return from the disabled list, but the former has seen his starting opportunities tick back up heading into the break. With Prado getting a breather in the series finale, Rojas will enter the starting nine for the fourth time in five games. The 29-year-old's ability to play all four infield spots may continue to earn him a healthy workload, even though he lacks a direct path to a full-time role at any position.