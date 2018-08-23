Rojas went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

The shortstop's 10th homer of the season was the big blow in a five-run sixth inning that gave the Marlins a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Rojas' .256/.305/.361 slash line on the year limits his fantasy value to NL-only and deep mixed leagues, but his developing power stroke could make the 29-year-old the favorite to win Miami's starting shortstop spot in 2019.

