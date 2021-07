Rojas went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies. He went 2-for-4 with a double in the nightcap.

All three of Rojas' hits during the matinee came off southpaw Matt Moore. Rojas came into the game hitting .338/.420/.481 against opposite-handed pitchers. He is a nice streaming option in leagues with daily moves when the Marlins face a southpaw.