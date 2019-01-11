Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Reaches deal with Marlins
Rojas signed a one-year, $3.155 million contract with the Marlins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas had a .252/.297/.346 slash line with 11 home runs in 2018 as he exceeded 300 at-bats for the first time in his major-league career. The 29-year-old's defense and positional versatility remain his best assets as hit work at the plate makes him an nonviable fantasy option.
