Rojas signed a one-year, $3.155 million contract with the Marlins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas had a .252/.297/.346 slash line with 11 home runs in 2018 as he exceeded 300 at-bats for the first time in his major-league career. The 29-year-old's defense and positional versatility remain his best assets as hit work at the plate makes him an nonviable fantasy option.

