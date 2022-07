Rojas (mouth) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Friday against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

Rojas was removed from Thursday's contest versus the Pirates after he lost a tooth on a collision with Oneil Cruz in the ninth inning, but he'll be ready to go Friday after undergoing a dental procedure. The shortstop has produced a .262 average with four runs, an RBI and two stolen bases over 42 at-bats in July.