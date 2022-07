Rojas (neck) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Monday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After exiting Sunday's game early with neck tightness, Rojas is ready to go ahead the team's four game series against the Pirates. Since June 26, the 33-year-old has produced a .302 average with one home run, five doubles, three RBI, four runs and a stolen base over 43 at-bats in 14 games.