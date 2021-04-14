Rojas went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 14-8 win over Atlanta.

Rojas led off the game with a shallow single to left and then came back the next inning to belt an RBI double to deep right-center and eventually was plated by a Starling Marte base hit. The 32-year-old later led off the seventh with another hard-hit double and came around to score on Adam Duvall's second home run of the night. Tuesday was a great bounceback performance after he went 0-for-5 in the series opener, as he's now slashing .270/.325/.351 with four RBI and five runs scored through nine games. He also owns a 3:3 K:BB which suggests he's putting plenty of balls into play and it should only be a matter of time before that contact translates into more hits.