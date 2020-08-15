Rojas (illness) was reinstated Saturday by the MLB's joint committee and will report to the Marlins' alternate training site, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Rojas was one of several Marlins who tested positive for COVID-19 during the team outbreak that occurred in late July. He was off to a blistering hot start, going 7-for-10 with a home run, five RBI and a stolen base in just three games before going on the injured list due to the virus. There is no doubt Rojas' productivity will take a hit once he officially returns but he should be slotted in as the team's everyday shortstop which definitely gives him enough appeal to be added in a majority of leagues. A clearer timeline of his return to the 28-man roster should be known in the coming days.