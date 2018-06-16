Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Remains on bench Saturday
Rojas is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas went 1-for-1 with a walk and a hit by pitch Friday, but will return to the bench Saturday as he is currently 5-for-55 with one extra-base hit over his last sixteen games. Yadiel Rivera will start at third base and bat ninth for the Marlins.
