Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Remains on bench
RotoWire Staff
Rojas isn't starting Monday against the Mets.
Even though Rojas was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, he'll sit for the third consecutive game. Jonathan Villar will take over at shortstop Monday.
