Rojas was removed from Saturday's contest against the Dodgers with potential injuries to his hand or leg, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Rojas was banged up throughout the contest, with the first potential injury occurring to his hand after he reached down to the ground to steady himself while striking out in the first frame. In the fourth inning, he fouled a ball off his left leg, before ultimately being removed in the fifth inning. There are no details as to the severity of either potential injury, and Yadiel Rivera replaced him at shortstop.