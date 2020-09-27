site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-miguel-rojas-resting-in-finale | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Resting in finale
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas had started each of the previous six games, so he'll be getting a routine breather in the regular-season finale. Jazz Chisholm steps in for Rojas at shortstop.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read