Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Resting Thursday vs. Giants
Rojas is out of the lineup Thursday against the Giants, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
A pleasant surprise for the Marlins through the first two months of the season, Rojas has seen his production fall back to earth since late May. Over his last 14 games, Rojas has recorded only four hits in 50 at-bats, dropping his season batting average from .267 to .228. Brian Anderson, who typically starts in right field, will replace Rojas at the hot corner Thursday. If Rojas fails to get going at the plate in his subsequent starting chances, it may not take long for Anderson to settle in at the hot corner on a permanent basis, likely affording more regular opportunities in the outfield for the likes of Cameron Maybin and J.B. Shuck.
