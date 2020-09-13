site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-miguel-rojas-returns-for-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Returns for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rojas (hand) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
The 31-year-old sat out the matinee after sustaining a hand injury during Saturday's contest, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Game 2. Rojas is 9-for-24 with three doubles over his past seven games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read