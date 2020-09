Rojas (abdomen) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Friday against the Rays, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

The 31-year-old was removed from Tuesday's game with abdominal soreness and didn't play Wednesday, but he's back in the lineup after Thursday's scheduled off day. Rojas has a .250/.325/.389 slash line with one home run and one stolen base in 12 games since rejoining the Marlins on Aug. 21.