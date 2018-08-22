Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Returns to lineup
Rojas (ankle) is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh Wednesday against the Yankees, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Rojas has finally been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup for the first time since injuring his ankle Aug. 13. He was able to make three pinch hit appearances over that six-game stretch, going 1-for-3 with one RBI.
