Rojas (shoulder) is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, The Miami Herald's Clark Spencer reports.

Rojas missed the past two games after suffering a shoulder injury during Monday's contest. The 28-year-old was able to finish that game, and appears to have only experienced a minor setback, as he's back in the lineup batting eighth for Thursday's series opener.

