Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Returns to lineup Thursday
Rojas (shoulder) is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, The Miami Herald's Clark Spencer reports.
Rojas missed the past two games after suffering a shoulder injury during Monday's contest. The 28-year-old was able to finish that game, and appears to have only experienced a minor setback, as he's back in the lineup batting eighth for Thursday's series opener.
