Rojas was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets due to a right foot bone contusion, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Rojas was initially slated to start at shortstop and bat eighth before he was removed from the lineup with just over two hours remaining until first pitch. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, but Jon Berti will shift to shortstop while Luke Williams enters the lineup at third base Friday.