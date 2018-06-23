Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Rojas was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
At this point, there has been no reason given for Rojas's removal, but the Marlins will likely clear things up within the next couple hours. In his place, Derek Dietrich entered the lineup in the outfield and Brian Anderson shifted to an infield role.
More News
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Tallies three hits Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Drives in three Monday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Back in action Monday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not in lineup for series finale•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dealing with hand bruise•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Remains on bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...